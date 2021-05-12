Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,132 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Fiserv worth $41,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $833,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 4.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Fiserv by 0.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 243,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 3.3% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.59. The stock had a trading volume of 75,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.74 billion, a PE ratio of 86.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FISV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

