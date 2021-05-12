Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $346,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,760. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $227.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.23.

