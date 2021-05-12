Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046,943 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,509,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in General Motors by 858.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,995,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,463 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $70,761,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $68,306,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.83. The stock had a trading volume of 453,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,803,928. The company has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Nomura raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,909.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.