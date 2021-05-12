Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,195 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.59. 240,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,382,601. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.35, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.42.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

