Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Lowers Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. The Boeing accounts for about 1.3% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $9,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in The Boeing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.14.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,431,100. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.60. The company has a market cap of $132.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

