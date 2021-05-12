Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Sells 1,075 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI cut its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Diageo makes up approximately 0.6% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,602,000 after acquiring an additional 258,833 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 727,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,489,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,624,000 after buying an additional 54,285 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 593,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after buying an additional 108,832 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 488,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,289,000 after buying an additional 30,769 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.33.

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $6.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,109. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $184.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.09 and its 200 day moving average is $162.45. The firm has a market cap of $109.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

