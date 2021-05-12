Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Sells 2,150 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 3.5% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $26,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Stryker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,318,132,000 after buying an additional 364,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,331,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,796,434,000 after purchasing an additional 129,597 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in Stryker by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,625,814,000 after purchasing an additional 357,755 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,131 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYK stock traded down $5.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $246.04. The stock had a trading volume of 14,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.70 billion, a PE ratio of 53.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.45. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.75 and a fifty-two week high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.75.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

