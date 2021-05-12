Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Sells 35,902 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,902 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 2.3% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.47.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.81. The stock had a trading volume of 424,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,502,738. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.86. The company has a market cap of $222.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

