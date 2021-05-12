Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Sells 3,952 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.7% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $247,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 28,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 51,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRK traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $78.25. 301,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,849,162. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $198.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.95 and its 200-day moving average is $78.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

