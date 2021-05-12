Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Five Star Senior Living in a research note issued on Sunday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Five Star Senior Living’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:FVE opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48. Five Star Senior Living has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.46 million, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.65 million. Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 71,262 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at $2,011,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at $1,082,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 171,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

