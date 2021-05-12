Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

XSD opened at $166.25 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $94.14 and a 52-week high of $203.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.60.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

