Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 20,158 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) by 134.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,158 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.66% of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFIV. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $583,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFIV stock opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.63. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $29.96 and a 52-week high of $39.53.

