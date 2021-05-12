Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HERO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,238,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,767,000 after purchasing an additional 665,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 90.2% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 137.9% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 54,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 31,312 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.91. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $37.23.

