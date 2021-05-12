Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSP. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,655,000 after acquiring an additional 16,740 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $444,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $149.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.75 and a 200 day moving average of $132.49. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

