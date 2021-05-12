Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 1,401 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IBM opened at $143.59 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $148.74. The stock has a market cap of $128.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

