Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Takes Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 549,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after buying an additional 358,394 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,397,000 after purchasing an additional 295,752 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 784,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,888,000 after purchasing an additional 211,987 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,202,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,221,000 after purchasing an additional 174,669 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 392,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 145,149 shares during the period.

QYLD stock opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.77. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $23.58.

