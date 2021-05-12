Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWI. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 42,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,260,000.

Get iShares MSCI Italy ETF alerts:

EWI opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.74. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $32.95.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.