Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 14,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 28,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 297,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON opened at $229.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.11 and a fifty-two week high of $232.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

