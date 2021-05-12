Flashstake Price Down 18.8% Over Last 7 Days (FLASH)

Flashstake (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Flashstake has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $93,026.00 worth of Flashstake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flashstake coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flashstake has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00087707 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00085769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00019274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.22 or 0.01199206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00068050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00115074 BTC.

Flashstake Profile

Flashstake (FLASH) is a PoT (Proof-of-Time) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2020. Flashstake’s total supply is 11,758,332 coins and its circulating supply is 5,403,589 coins. Flashstake’s official Twitter account is @Flashstake

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash Token ($FLASH) is an Ethereum token that enables interacting with the Flash Protocol. It was audited by Solidified and created by Blockzero Labs The Flash Token does not have a fixed supply. $FLASH is minted on every stake and it’s burned on every unstake (only if the staking period has not been elapsed). The process of minting can only be achieved using the Flash Protocol.The inflation rate of the token is corelated to the usage of Flash protocol, the FPY (Flash Percentage Yield) and the matching ratio. Flashstaking is the concept of locking money today and earning money from the future. With Flash, users receive instant upfront yield on stakes. Flash uses Proof-of-Time, meaning $FLASH is generated and rewarded to users who provide time to the protocol. “

Flashstake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flashstake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flashstake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flashstake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

