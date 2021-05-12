FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stock Position Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,135 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $72,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FLT opened at $277.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.42. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.60 and a 12-month high of $295.36.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

