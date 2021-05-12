Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.600-1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $25 billion-$26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.68 billion.Flex also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to 0.340-0.400 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.04. 277,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,080,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.58. Flex has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Flex will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cross Research upgraded Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flex currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.63.

In other news, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,152,479.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,026,728.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,868 shares of company stock worth $4,652,107 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

