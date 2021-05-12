Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.340-0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.90 billion-$6.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.80 billion.Flex also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 1.600-1.750 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLEX. Citigroup boosted their target price on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cross Research upgraded shares of Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.63.

NASDAQ FLEX traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.04. 277,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,080,587. Flex has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flex will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,152,479.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $472,899.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,107 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

