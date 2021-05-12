Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Rating Increased to Buy at Cross Research

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cross Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Cross Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Flex stock opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Flex has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Flex will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $472,899.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,026,728.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,107. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 3.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,063,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,462,000 after purchasing an additional 157,948 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Flex by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,698,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,541,000 after buying an additional 352,708 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Flex by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 457,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 137,547 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Flex by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 715,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 129,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 146,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 44,721 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

