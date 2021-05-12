Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.11. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 60,454 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages recently commented on FSI. Greenridge Global reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flexible Solutions International in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.52.
About Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
