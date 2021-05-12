Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 million-$130 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.77 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.90.

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.53. 1,162,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,255. Flexion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $376.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $26.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

