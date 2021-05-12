FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) CAO Travis Barton Johnson Sells 1,000 Shares

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) CAO Travis Barton Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FLIR traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.52. 3,807,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,041. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.94. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.39 and a 12 month high of $60.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $467.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 46.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 111.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.