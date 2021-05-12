FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) CEO Sells $10,418,621.85 in Stock

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) CEO James J. Cannon sold 176,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $10,418,621.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,864,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FLIR traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.52. 3,807,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,041. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.94. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.39 and a 1 year high of $60.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $467.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 171,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 57,358 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $9,047,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

