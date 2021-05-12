Flowchain (FLC) Price Hits $0.0361

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Flowchain has a market cap of $31,820.06 and approximately $95,074.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flowchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0361 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Flowchain has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00083065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00018811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $539.70 or 0.00999114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00068114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.42 or 0.00110003 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00059890 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain (FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.