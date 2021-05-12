Flux (FLUX) Price Reaches $0.31

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 66.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Flux coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular exchanges. Flux has a market cap of $46.69 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded up 88.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.93 or 0.00658044 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.58 or 0.00206394 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.84 or 0.00283874 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00014739 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005258 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004799 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 149,916,816 coins. Flux’s official website is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

