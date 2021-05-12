FOAM Trading Up 3.1% Over Last Week (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 12th. One FOAM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0787 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $24.72 million and approximately $74,265.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FOAM has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00084331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00018884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00068104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.50 or 0.00953491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00110354 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00062722 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM (CRYPTO:FOAM) is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,912,870 coins. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

