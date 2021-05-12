Folder Protocol 24-Hour Volume Hits $33,894.00 (FOL)

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Folder Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.61 or 0.00003295 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Folder Protocol has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Folder Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.72 million and approximately $33,894.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00072227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $254.43 or 0.00519184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $102.78 or 0.00209735 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004076 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $602.86 or 0.01230167 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00035730 BTC.

About Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,672 coins. Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs . The official message board for Folder Protocol is folderlabs.medium.com . Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io

Buying and Selling Folder Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folder Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Folder Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

