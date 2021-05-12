Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.64

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.64 and traded as high as C$1.26. Foraco International shares last traded at C$1.26, with a volume of 4,358 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,031.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.52 million and a P/E ratio of 18.00.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$70.61 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Foraco International SA will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

