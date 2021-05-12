Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

FSUGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group stock opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.84. The company has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.18. Fortescue Metals Group has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $41.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $4.631 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Fortescue Metals Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.10%.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

