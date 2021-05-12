FortKnoxster (FKX) Hits Market Cap of $14.12 Million

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. FortKnoxster has a market cap of $14.12 million and $11.43 million worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded up 70.8% against the U.S. dollar. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0947 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00084176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00018656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $493.63 or 0.01007274 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00069881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00114346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00062511 BTC.

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FortKnoxster is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

