Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.72 Million

Brokerages expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to report $112.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $128.60 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted sales of $94.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year sales of $491.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $447.88 million to $533.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $738.24 million, with estimates ranging from $701.66 million to $780.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTAI. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.53. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $31.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 235.71%.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 800,000 shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 27,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter worth $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

