Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $388.51 million-$401.46 million.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Fossil Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Fossil Group stock traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $10.04. 774,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,624. Fossil Group has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.98.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.51%.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $1,062,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Andrew Evans sold 50,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $709,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

