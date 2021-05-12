Fractal Market Cap Hits $14.67 Million (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded 29.6% higher against the dollar. One Fractal coin can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00001563 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fractal has a market cap of $14.67 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $341.88 or 0.00604359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00070290 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.96 or 0.00247412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $668.84 or 0.01182330 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00033965 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

