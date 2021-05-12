Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FPRUY opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.06. Fraport has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $35.50.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

