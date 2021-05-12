Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FPRUY opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.06. Fraport has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $35.50.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

