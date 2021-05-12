Fraport (FRA:FRA) Trading Down 0.3%

Fraport AG (FRA:FRA)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €58.14 ($68.40) and last traded at €58.76 ($69.13). Approximately 462,533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €58.94 ($69.34).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €53.38 and a 200 day moving average price of €48.24.

About Fraport (FRA:FRA)

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

