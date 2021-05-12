Fraport’s (FPRUY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Redburn Partners lowered Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. HSBC upgraded Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Fraport stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.50. 118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average of $29.06. Fraport has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $35.50.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

