Fraport’s (FPRUY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Redburn Partners lowered Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. HSBC upgraded Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Fraport alerts:

Fraport stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.50. 118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average of $29.06. Fraport has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $35.50.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.