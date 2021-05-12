Fraport’s (FPRUY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of FPRUY traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.50. 118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506. Fraport has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.06.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

