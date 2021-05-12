Fraport’s (FPRUY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of FPRUY traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.50. 118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506. Fraport has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.06.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

