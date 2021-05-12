Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.07

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.07 and traded as low as $2.04. Freddie Mac shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 1,876,712 shares traded.

FMCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Freddie Mac from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised Freddie Mac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $0.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Freddie Mac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Freddie Mac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07.

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Freddie Mac had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 9.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Freddie Mac will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC)

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

