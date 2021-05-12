Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Raised to C$10.75

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Acumen Capital from C$10.00 to C$10.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.16.

TSE:FRU traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.84. The stock had a trading volume of 683,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,222. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$3.19 and a twelve month high of C$9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.16.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

