Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Set at C$11.00 by Raymond James

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) has been given a C$11.00 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FRU. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Freehold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.16.

FRU stock traded up C$0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.84. The stock had a trading volume of 683,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,222. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$3.19 and a 52 week high of C$9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.67.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

