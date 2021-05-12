Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 94.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FRLN. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FRLN opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.50. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $21.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRLN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,572,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. lifted its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,695,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.