Frontier (FRONT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $82.30 Million

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last week, Frontier has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Frontier coin can now be purchased for about $2.20 or 0.00003980 BTC on popular exchanges. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $82.30 million and approximately $25.46 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Frontier

FRONT is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,481,250 coins. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

