FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Liberum Capital

Equities researchers at Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FRP. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on FRP Advisory Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective for the company.

Shares of LON FRP opened at GBX 127.98 ($1.67) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £311.24 million and a P/E ratio of 35.55. FRP Advisory Group has a one year low of GBX 97.60 ($1.28) and a one year high of GBX 135 ($1.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 112.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 108.36.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include restructuring and insolvency advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

