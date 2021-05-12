FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FCN. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

FCN stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.30. 305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $94.87 and a 1-year high of $147.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.00. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.41.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 125,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,604 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

