Function X 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.76 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Function X has a market capitalization of $149.58 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001163 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,902.02 or 0.99304215 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00047223 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00011087 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.69 or 0.00206049 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000977 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001961 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004221 BTC.
- DAOstack (GEN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000501 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
