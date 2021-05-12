Function X 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.76 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Function X has a market capitalization of $149.58 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001163 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,902.02 or 0.99304215 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00047223 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00011087 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.69 or 0.00206049 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000198 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004221 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 246,120,421 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

