FundX Investment Group LLC Buys New Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after purchasing an additional 953,633 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.97. 110,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,014,001. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.99 and a 200 day moving average of $98.73. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

